PHOTOS: Santa Claus Comes To Tecumseh With Parade
Anna Millerman
Friday November 17th, 2023, 8:28pm
The Town of Tecumseh has kicked off the holiday season today, with the march of the Santa Claus Parade taking place Friday evening.
Keep up to date on Christmas events this year on our guide here.
