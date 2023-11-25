CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rolls Into Windsor

Friday November 24th, 2023, 10:40pm

Christmas
0
0

The Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited Windsor’s CP rail yard on Friday night.

Hundreds of children, parents and family members gathered to hear live musical performances, drink hot cocoa, deposit food bank donations and check out the brightly decorated railcars in various festive themes.

The Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED Christmas lights.

