PHOTOS: Bark In The Park With Hiatus House

Sunday November 5th, 2023, 1:56pm

Community Photos
Lanspeary Park is filled with furry friends with Hiatus House hosting Bark in the Park this Sunday.

The dog-friendly event offers a wide variety of things for both dogs and dog owners to enjoy, from a wide variety of vendors being available to live entertainment taking place. Learn more on the Hiatus House website here. The event runs until 5:00 pm Sunday.

