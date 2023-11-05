PHOTOS: Bark In The Park With Hiatus House
Anna Millerman
Sunday November 5th, 2023, 1:56pm
Lanspeary Park is filled with furry friends with Hiatus House hosting Bark in the Park this Sunday.
The dog-friendly event offers a wide variety of things for both dogs and dog owners to enjoy, from a wide variety of vendors being available to live entertainment taking place. Learn more on the Hiatus House website here. The event runs until 5:00 pm Sunday.
