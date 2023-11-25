CloudyNow
1 °C
34 °F
Periods Of Snow Mixed With RainSun
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of FlurriesMon
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
0 °C
32 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: 6th Annual Mistletoe Market Returns For Two Weekends

Saturday November 25th, 2023, 9:00am

Christmas
0
0

The 6th Annual Mistletoe Market will be at a NEW location this holiday. Over 50 local makers will be set up at the Waters Edge Event Center to start your holiday shopping.

It takes place this weekend and next weekend. You can find more details here.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message