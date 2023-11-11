Pet Of The Week: Meet Winter!

Winter – Domestic Shorthair Cat – Female – 8 years

Winter is coming but don’t worry, the forecast is looking good. Sure, there’s likely to be a squall or two, maybe even a blizzard now and then. You see, I am a cat who will always let you know how I’m feeling. You may control the thermostat-thingey but I will definitely be controlling the temperature in the house if you get my drift (get it??? Drift??? I’m a regular punster!). So a few things that could cause a deep-freeze: kids, kids and kids. They are a definite nope for me. Here’s another: I lived with other animals in the past but am not interested in making new animal friends. So I need to be your one-and-only. You don’t want to push me on that because you won’t like the outcome. And one more: I decide when and where I will be pet and for how long…and that may change from day to day, hour to hour. So I will do best with humans that are bilingual-you know, who are fluent in reading my body language. I may be Winter but in the right home I’ll be like warm sunshine on a cold snowy day.