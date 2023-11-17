Michael Akpata To Lead UWindsor Special Constable Service

Michael Akpata has been appointed the new superintendent of the Special Constable Service at the University of Windsor.

The university also announced that as part of this transition, the University’s Campus Community Police is being rebranded as the Special Constable Service. The scope of the service’s duties, role and partnership with local law enforcement will remain unchanged.

Akpata has 21 years of experience at the Windsor Police Service and an additional 26 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces Primary Reserve.

“Michael’s wealth of knowledge and dedication to community safety aligns seamlessly with the university’s commitment to fostering an engaged, healthy and safe campus environment,” said Sherri Lynne Menard, University of Windsor Director of Campus Safety and Emergency Planning.

“His extensive experience, unwavering dedication and commitment to our community will undoubtedly enhance our services, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining a secure and supportive campus.”

Over the coming weeks, the Special Constable Service will undergo updates to materials such as uniforms, vehicles and signage to reflect the new name.