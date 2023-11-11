Life After Fifty Launches Innovative Social Prescription Program

Life After Fifty announced the continuation of their unique Social Prescription program, to address seniors facing anxiety and depression thanks to support from Caesars Windsor Cares.

Social Prescription is a new model of healthcare that uses the familiar, trusted process of having health care practitioners write a prescription; however in this case the prescription refers patients to local, non-clinical services that empower them to improve their health and build invaluable connections within their community.

This program is geared toward individuals 50 years of age or older who are isolated, lonely, and perhaps suffering from anxiety or depression. It creates a system shift by directing people away from expensive and over-utilized medical services, such as hospital visits, acute care, and community support for non-clinical issues.

The donation from Caesars Windsor Cares covers the cost of subsidizing membership fees for individuals who have been diagnosed by a medical professional with anxiety and depression and have been determined to be socially isolated.