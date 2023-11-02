Leaf/Yard Waste Collection Gets Underway In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 10:02am
Residential fall yard waste/leaf collection begins in Leamington on November 6th, 2023, and will end on December 1st, 2023.
Residents must place their leaves in an acceptable yard waste container (plastic bags will not be accepted).
Leamington residents who live in the urban sector may either bag fallen leaves for pick-up on their regular yard waste collection date or rake fallen leaves onto the grass boulevard adjacent to the curb, roadway, sidewalk, or asphalt path in front of their property to be collected by a vacuum machine.
The Municipality will be picking up leaves from the boulevards during the month of November as follows:
- All streets north of Talbot (including Talbot Street East and West): November 6th, 7th, 22nd, 23rd
- All streets between Talbot and Oak (including Oak Street East and West): November 8th, 9th, 10th, 24th, 27th
- All streets between Oak Street and north of Seacliff Drive: November 14th, 15th, 16th, 28th, 29th
- All streets south of Seacliff Drive (including Seacliff Drive East and West): November 17th, 20th, 21st, 30th, and December 1st
