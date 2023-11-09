ClearNow
LaSalle Police Launch Survey

Thursday November 9th, 2023, 9:58am

LaSalle
0
0

The LaSalle Police Service has launched a community survey designed to measure their effectiveness and gauge community satisfaction with its services.

Key survey areas include:

  • Perceptions of safety and security within the community
  • Personal interactions and experiences with LaSalle Police personnel
  • Perception of police effectiveness for seeking and creating community engagement
  • Perception of how LaSalle Police Service addresses your concerns

“This survey is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the needs of our community. By partnering with us and providing feedback, you will be directly contributing to our collective effort in making our community more safe, secure and inclusive,” said Chief Duncan Davies.

.The survey can be accessed online at https://www.lasallepolice.ca/.

