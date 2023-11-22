LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights Returns Friday

The annual Holiday display at the LaSalle Civic Centre kicks off this Friday.

Join the festivities at the tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, November 24th at 6:00pm. Mayor Crystal Meloche and the LaSalle Council will countdown to the lighting of the giant tree.

This outdoor light display will transform the area into a magical outdoor walk-through holiday wonderland, including numerous ornamental and holiday lighting displays and a forty-foot-tall walk-through tree daily from 5:00pm until 10:00pm.

Weekend activities take place between November 24th and December 17th, including Family Fridays, Sounds of the Season Saturdays, and Sunday Night Markets. While walking through the lights, and looking for a place to take a break, have a seat in the Adirondack chairs. The fire tables will be turned on during weekend programming. It is the perfect place to warm up and snap some holiday photos.

Visit Santa and friends and experience other fun entertainment on November 24th, December 1st, 8th, and 15th, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Sensory hours are Monday through Thursday from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, which includes the lights without music during these times. Accessible parking is available in the parking lot. The walkways throughout the concourse are also accessible. Washroom facilities are available.

The lights are lit until Sunday, January 7th, 2024