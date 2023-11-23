SunnyNow
Kingsville Releases Draft 2024 Budget

Thursday November 23rd, 2023, 10:00am

Kingsville
0
0


The Town of Kingsville has released its 2024 Draft Budget, which will be presented and discussed at two special meetings of Council in December.

If approved, the budget represents an annual increase of $156.23 for the average household in Kingsville.

Kingsville Town Council will meet on December 6th, 2023 and December 13th, 2023 to deliberate the budget.

Residents are encouraged to read through the budget document on the Town’s citizen engagement portal “HaveYourSayKingsville.ca” to understand the tremendous value they’re receiving for their tax dollars. You can comment directly on the 2024 Draft Budget Project Open Forum, or register as a delegate to speak in-person during budget deliberations.

