CloudyNow
9 °C
49 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
10 °C
50 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
10 °C
50 °F		SunnySat
9 °C
48 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Inquest Into Tecumseh Man’s Death Set

Wednesday November 8th, 2023, 7:28pm

Tecumseh
0
0

The Ontario Coroner’s Office has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Derek Teskey.

Teskey, 48 years old, died in hospital on June 14th, 2019, after being shot during an altercation with Ontario Provincial Police. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Teskey’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest will begin on Monday, December 4th, 2023 and is expected to last five days.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message