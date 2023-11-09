Inquest Into Tecumseh Man’s Death Set

The Ontario Coroner’s Office has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Derek Teskey.

Teskey, 48 years old, died in hospital on June 14th, 2019, after being shot during an altercation with Ontario Provincial Police. An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Teskey’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The inquest will begin on Monday, December 4th, 2023 and is expected to last five days.