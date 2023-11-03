Hydro One Announces The Chatham To Lakeshore Transmission Line Is Year Ahead Of Schedule

The Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line is on track to be completed by the end of 2024, a full year ahead of schedule, according to Hydro One officials.

By completing the project early, the company expects to reduce the project’s cost by approximately $15 million.

The line will add approximately 400 megawatts of clean electricity to the region, which is enough power to supply a city the size of Windsor, supporting economic growth in agri-foods, clean energy supply chain and manufacturing and is an estimated $253 million investment.

Construction began in spring 2023 on the 49-kilometre, 230-kilovolt line between Chatham Switching Station in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the new Lakeshore Transformer Station in the Municipality of Lakeshore. This new transmission line is part of a network of infrastructure projects across southwest Ontario and the next step of a multi-phase approach that will unlock the electrification potential of Ontario’s economy. The line is now anticipated to be in service by December 2024.