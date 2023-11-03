Hydro One Announces The Chatham To Lakeshore Transmission Line Is Year Ahead Of Schedule
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 3rd, 2023, 10:58am
The Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line is on track to be completed by the end of 2024, a full year ahead of schedule, according to Hydro One officials.
By completing the project early, the company expects to reduce the project’s cost by approximately $15 million.
The line will add approximately 400 megawatts of clean electricity to the region, which is enough power to supply a city the size of Windsor, supporting economic growth in agri-foods, clean energy supply chain and manufacturing and is an estimated $253 million investment.
Construction began in spring 2023 on the 49-kilometre, 230-kilovolt line between Chatham Switching Station in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the new Lakeshore Transformer Station in the Municipality of Lakeshore. This new transmission line is part of a network of infrastructure projects across southwest Ontario and the next step of a multi-phase approach that will unlock the electrification potential of Ontario’s economy. The line is now anticipated to be in service by December 2024.
