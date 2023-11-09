Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Says Some Staff Data Stolen

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare says that after further investigation, they can confirm the theft of an employee database report containing information about 1,396 individuals employed by HDGH as of November 4th, 2022 and some former employees.

If HDGH employed you on that date, HDGH believes that your data was taken, including your name, social insurance number, and basic pay rate. This database report does not appear to include professional staff or volunteers.

No banking information was stolen.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

HDGH has been distributing two years of complimentary credit monitoring on-site since Monday, October 30th. For those past employees included in the database report who have not signed up in person, HDGH will mail you a letter with your unique credit monitoring code and instructions.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, and Windsor Regional Hospital have no further updates to share regarding the data affected.

In Sarnia, Bluewater Health has confirmed the theft of a database report containing information about approximately 267,000 patients dating from 1992. BWH has determined that this report included information about every patient seen at BWH or predecessor institutions since February 24th, 1992.