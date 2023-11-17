SunnyNow
Hot Topic Now Open At Devonshire Mall

Friday November 17th, 2023, 5:38pm

Business
Hot Topic, a popular American retail chain specializing in counterculture-related clothing and accessories is now open at Devonshire Mall.

The new store is located across the way from Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Hot Topic is aimed towards those interested in rock music and video games. Their audience ranges from teens to young adults.

