NEWS >
SunnyNow
-3 °C
27 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
-2 °C
28 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
1 °C
34 °F		SunnyThu
8 °C
46 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Homesite Park And Trail Improvements Complete

Monday November 27th, 2023, 4:39pm

City News
0
0

Improvements are now complete at Homesite Park.

The work included a new fully accessible playground and the park’s existing asphalt multi-use trail being rebuilt.

New trees have also been planted in the area.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message