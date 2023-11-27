Homesite Park And Trail Improvements Complete
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 27th, 2023, 4:39pm
Improvements are now complete at Homesite Park.
The work included a new fully accessible playground and the park’s existing asphalt multi-use trail being rebuilt.
New trees have also been planted in the area.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook