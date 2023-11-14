Help Kingsville Name The Snow Plows

Kingsville is holding its first “Name the Snow Plow” contest.

With the help of local elementary schools, the town will soon have names for four of their six snow plows, but they need your help naming the remaining two.

Go to the Name the Snow Plow project page on HaveYourSayKingsville.ca to submit your ideas and upvote ideas submitted by others. The winning entries will be chosen on December 8th, 2023, and the submitters of the winning names will receive a Kingsville prize pack.

This contest is open to all Kingsville residents and is free to enter.