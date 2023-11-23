SunnyNow
Get A Furry Friend This Black Friday

Thursday November 23rd, 2023, 5:33pm

Local News
This Black Friday, instead of hitting the stores to purchase a discounted television, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is asking you to consider adopting your new best friend. On Black Friday only, all primarily black animals will have their adoption fees discounted by 50%.

The Humane Society Adoption Centre will be open November 24th from 1:30pm to 6:00pm, but applications will also be accepted online for the entire day. Visit https://windsorhumane.org/adoptable-animals to view adoptable animals.

Promotion applies only to applications submitted on November 24th, 2023. Final determination of “primarily black” animals will be made by WECHS. Discounts cannot be combined.

