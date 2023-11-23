Get A Furry Friend This Black Friday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 23rd, 2023, 5:33pm
This Black Friday, instead of hitting the stores to purchase a discounted television, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is asking you to consider adopting your new best friend. On Black Friday only, all primarily black animals will have their adoption fees discounted by 50%.
The Humane Society Adoption Centre will be open November 24th from 1:30pm to 6:00pm, but applications will also be accepted online for the entire day. Visit https://windsorhumane.org/adoptable-animals to view adoptable animals.
Promotion applies only to applications submitted on November 24th, 2023. Final determination of “primarily black” animals will be made by WECHS. Discounts cannot be combined.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook