Funding Announced For Branding Of Three Separate Areas Of Tecumseh And Lakeshore As Shopping And Dining Districts

Funding has been announced for the Town of Tecumseh in partnership with the Municipality of Lakeshore and the Town of Tecumseh Business Improvement Area to establish branding for three separate areas of Tecumseh–Lakeshore as shopping and dining districts.

The $30,000 in funding is through the latest Rural Economic Development program intake.

This is being done in response to concerns regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended to support three primary commercial districts: Tecumseh Main Street (the area along Tecumseh Road from the Town’s westerly limit to one block east of its intersection with Lesperance Road), Lesperance South (the commercial area immediately south of the intersection of Lesperance Road and County Road 22) and Manning Road – Amy Croft (the area south of St. Gregory’s Road to County Road 22, extending westerly along Tecumseh Rd and easterly along Amy Croft Drive).

“This funding is going to help the businesses in these areas to enhance their viability as well as expand and attract new investment and offer new goods and services,” said Windsor — Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie. “It will also strengthen the synergies between the communities of Tecumseh and Lakeshore and help to identify and brand these commercial areas, so the entire Windsor-Essex region is aware of what they have to offer and are encouraged to patronize them”.