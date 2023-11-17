SunnyNow
Fire On Windsor Avenue

Friday November 17th, 2023, 9:42am

Fires
Last updated: Friday November 17th, 3:24pm

The cause of a Friday morning fire is listed as undermined.

It broke out in the 600 Block of Windsor Avenue just after 9:00am

Damage is set at $150,000.

