Final Phase Of Park Adjustments For Bright Lights Windsor Underway

Thursday November 16th, 2023, 7:22am

The final section of perimeter fencing at Jackson Park is being installed for Bright Lights Windsor.

The fencing is being installed around the final portion of the event space in the southeast quarter of the area, which includes the replica warplanes monument.

Bright Lights gets underway on December 1st.

windsoriteDOTca
