Erie Shores HealthCare Assumes Responsibility For Nursing Station On Pelee Island

Erie Shores HealthCare is expanding services on Pelee Island throughout the winter.

The Windsor-Essex Mobile Medical Support team will be on Pelee Island one day per week, commencing November 8th, 2023, and continuing through December 12th, 2023. They will offer various medical services, including COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, cancer screenings, and health assessments.

Starting November 13th, Pelee Island Nursing Station will be staffed by a dedicated nurse who is a resident of Pelee Island three days a week.

This interim plan is a first step while work continues in partnership with Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health, with more to come on a comprehensive care model for Pelee Island in the spring.

“The Pelee Island nursing station holds a special place in our healthcare network, and we are deeply committed to providing the residents of Pelee Island with convenient access to quality healthcare services. Our team is prepared to serve this unique and vibrant community, building upon the exceptional work done by the VON,” said Kristin Kennedy, CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare.

Pelee Island Mayor Cathy Miller expressed her gratitude, saying, “The Pelee Island community is grateful for Erie Shores HealthCare’s commitment to providing excellent healthcare services. We would also like to thank the provincial government for the quick resolution and our community for their patience over the last few weeks. We look forward to working closely with Erie Shores to ensure our residents receive the care they deserve.”