Don’t Miss The Holiday Train Roll Into Windsor This Friday

Magic will roll in on the rails on Friday evening as the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train arrives in Windsor at 5:45pm.

It arrives at the CP Train Yard at Erie Street West and Janette Street or you can get to it from Caron Avenue, just off of Wyandotte Street West.

The Holiday Train is about 1,000 feet in length with 14 brightly decorated rail cars. Each car is decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED Christmas lights.

Holiday Train organizers urge you to bring a food or monetary donation to support local food banks.

The train leaves once the concert finishes around 6:30pm