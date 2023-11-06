Mostly CloudyNow
Contemporary Canadian Artist Selected To Create Commemorative Artwork On Gordie Howe International Bridge Project

Monday November 6th, 2023, 4:44pm

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project has completed its artist selection process for the Commemorative Art Commission recognizing the Underground Railroad. Jordan Sook, a contemporary mixed media artist, will develop the commission to be installed at the Canadian Port of Entry.

Sook will create a free-standing sculpture that recognizes the area’s role as a destination for freedom-seekers travelling the Underground Railroad and symbolizes hope and freedom for past, current and future generations. Centrally located outside the Port of Entry’s perimeter and visible to travellers as they enter and exit Canada using the multi-use path, the artwork will be accessible for the public to visit and reflect upon. The final art concept will be shared in early 2024, with installation coinciding with the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

During the past several months, the project team has met with organizations serving the Black, African and Caribbean diaspora to consult on possible themes for the artist’s consideration. The commission also includes a mentorship opportunity for a local youth identifying as a member of the Black, African and Caribbean diaspora from Sandwich/west Windsor to work with the artist. Information on the mentorship will be shared in late 2023.

“My aim is to weave the intricacy of the Underground Railroad’s history into a public work that unites the community’s voices to honour the past and inspire a brighter future,” said Jordan Sook, Artist.

To allow the community to meet the artist and share their thoughts on possible themes and symbolism, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) will host two meetings. A special meeting will occur for descendants of freedom-seekers, with a broader community meeting to follow.

  • Meet-the-Artist Community Meeting for Descendants of Freedom-Seekers
    Mackenzie Hall
    Monday, November 20th, 2023, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm
    Registration here.
  • Meet-the-Artist Community Meeting
    Mackenzie Hall
    Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm
    Registration here. 

 

 

