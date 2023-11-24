City Of Windsor Student Job Lottery Open For 2024

Applications for the 2024Summer Student Lottery Program are now available on the City’s website.

The program provides eligible post-secondary students the opportunity to gain work experience in various city departments such as Parks & Recreation and Public Works.

To ensure that hiring is fair and equitable, the selection of students to be considered is based on a secured computer program that randomly draws applications for order of consideration.

Applications must be completed and submitted only online by no later than 4:30pm on Friday, January 5th, 2024.