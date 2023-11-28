Catch An Intimate Evening With Godsmack At The Colosseum

Rock veterans Godsmack hit Caesars Windsor for an acoustic set on Friday, April 26th at 8:00pm.

The Grammy-nominated, hard rock band Godsmack self-released their debut album All Wound Up… in 1997. The record was later re-released and remixed as 1998’s explosive Godsmack under Republic/Universal Records. Their sophomore set, Awake, debuted at Number 5 on the Billboard 200 and was later certified double Platinum. 2003’s Faceless topped the Billboard 200 going Platinum the same year. Both IV and The Oracle also peaked at Number One on the Billboard 200.

Their latest record, Lighting Up the Sky, acts as a victory lap for the band as they ascend into the celebratory portion of their career. “Surrender,” their first new song in four years, earned over a half million streams on Spotify in the first two weeks of release.

The band’s extensive catalogue of hits is enough to fill a marathon set without running out. Standout tracks “I Stand Alone,” “Awake,” and “Voodoo” are certified anthems deeply encoded into hard rock’s DNA. Godsmack’s body of work includes eight albums, four Grammy nominations, two iHeartRadio Music Award nominations, and a Billboard Music Award.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 1st.