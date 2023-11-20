Mostly CloudyNow
Canada’s Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour Hits Caesars Windsor For An Evening Of Fierce Performances

Monday November 20th, 2023, 12:47pm

Entertainment
The Official Canada’s Drag Race Tour hits the Great White North in 2024 with levelled-up production and, for the first time in herstory, witness an all-finalist cast, in a double feature show! Join the Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes, alongside your favourite season three and four queens, as they hit the stage on a tour through the provinces.

The show features Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 winner Gisèle Lullaby, runner-up Jada Shada Hudson, and finalist Kimmy Couture, plus the upcoming finalists from Season 4.

Enjoy an action-packed evening with Canada’s Drag Race on The Colosseum stage, Friday, February 16th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 24th.

