Autocanada Announces Award Of Porsche Classic & Service Centre Windsor

AutoCanada Inc. has received approval to open a Porsche Classic & Service Centre in Windsor.

Porsche Classic & Service Centre Windsor will offer Classic Porsche vehicle sales, service and parts. In principle, Porsche Classic takes over the care of Porsche vehicles 10 years after their end of production. The Centre will be the first Porsche Classic centre in Canada and there are currently only four Porsche Classic partners within Porsche centres in Canada. The Centre will also be a Genuine Porsche service and parts centre.

Porsche Classic & Service Centre Windsor will complement Porsche Centre in London.

Porsche Classic & Service Centre Windsor is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We would like to thank Porsche Cars Canada for its continued confidence in AutoCanada through the awarding of this opportunity,” said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of the Company. “We are excited to be able to open the first standalone Porsche Classic Centre in Canada and to better serve Porsche customers in Southwestern Ontario by increasing service capacity and reducing drive times.”