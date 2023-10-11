CloudyNow
Windsor’s Largest Used Book Sale Returns

Wednesday October 11th, 2023, 4:53pm

Windsor’s largest used book sale event returns Friday and Sadat at St. Matthew’s Church in South Windsor.

The Once Upon A Book event will feature over 10,000 gently used books, ranging from $1.00 to $3.00 each.

This sale features a great variety of books across many fiction and nonfiction genres, as well as children’s books, CDs and DVDs.

It runs on Friday, October 13th, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and on Saturday, October 14th, from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

St Matthew’s Church is located at 1600 Norfolk. Cash and debit/credit cards are accepted.

