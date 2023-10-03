Windsor Police And UWindsor Launch Leadership Development Program

Windsor Police, in partnership with the University of Windsor, has launched the Windsor Police Leadership Development Program.

This professional development program will equip leaders within the Windsor Police Service with practical tools, competencies, and training to excel in their careers and effect transformative change both within its organization and in the broader community. Participants will enhance their communication and coaching skills, learn how to manage conflict and organizational change, develop strategies for fostering teamwork and excellence in the workplace, and more.

“As a service, we are committed to pursuing continuous improvement and developing an effective workforce,” said Deputy Chief of Operational Support Frank Providenti. “This partnership with the University of Windsor will equip our members with best-in-class training and cultivate leadership skills across our organization. We’re excited to see how our participants will grow as leaders and how they’ll use their training to serve our community.”

The program will kick off with the Emerging Leader Course in October. This course will leverage a multidisciplinary curriculum developed by the University of Windsor’s Continuing Education Centre to engage up to 25 participants comprising both uniformed officers and civilian professionals.

The session will be followed by the Executive Leadership Course, tentatively scheduled for Spring 2024.

“We are honoured to be working with the Windsor Police Service to deliver a tailored internal leadership program, showcasing our shared commitment to equipping team members with valuable skills,” said Jennie Atkins, Continuing Education executive director.