Windsor Express Announce 2023-24 Season Schedule

Thursday October 12th, 2023, 2:55pm

Sports
0
0

The Windsor Express has released its 2023-24 season schedule.

The regular season schedule will include 14 home dates and 12 road games, with the Express tipping off the inaugural BSL season at home on 12 January 2024, as they host the Montreal Tundra at 7:00pm at the WFCU Centre.

Their full schedule can be found on their website here.

 

