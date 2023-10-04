Windsor Craft Beer Festival Cancelled

The Windsor Craft Beer Festival scheduled for Saturday, October 14th, 2023 has been cancelled.

“Festivals across North America have undergone significant changes in the last few years,” explains Windsor Craft Beer co-owner, Adriano Ciotoli. “After 10 years, we need to take a step back and develop a fresh perspective on what craft beer festivals of this size are and will be in the future.”

Partners in the Windsor Craft Beer Festival, WindsorEats will be hosting an intimate Fall Beer and Cider Festival at their location on 400 Erie Street East instead. The smaller, more intimate event will take place on Saturday, October 14 and highlight the growing local cideries in Essex County alongside Ontario craft beers. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on WindsorEats.