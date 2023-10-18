Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday October 18th, 2023

Wednesday October 18th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday October 18th, 2023.

Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message