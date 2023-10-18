WEATHER: Wednesday October 18th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 18th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday October 18th, 2023.
Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.
Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook