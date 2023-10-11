WEATHER: Wednesday October 11th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 11th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday October 11th, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud.
Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.
High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
