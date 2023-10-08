WEATHER: Sunday October 8th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 8th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday October 8th, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning.
Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.
