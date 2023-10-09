Partly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Monday October 9th, 2023

Monday October 9th, 2023, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Monday October 9th, 2023.

Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

