WEATHER: Monday October 16th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday October 16th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday October 16th, 2023.
Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning.
High 13.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook