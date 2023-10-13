CloudyNow
WEATHER: Friday October 13th, 2023

Friday October 13th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday October 13th, 2023.

Mainly cloudy.

30% chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h late in the afternoon.

High 15. UV index 5 or moderate

