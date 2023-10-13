WEATHER: Friday October 13th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday October 13th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday October 13th, 2023.
Mainly cloudy.
30% chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h late in the afternoon.
High 15. UV index 5 or moderate
