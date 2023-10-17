NEWS >
CloudyNow
11 °C
51 °F
Mainly CloudyTue
14 °C
57 °F		Mainly CloudyWed
17 °C
63 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
14 °C
57 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Ward 5 Community Meeting Wednesday Night

Tuesday October 17th, 2023, 9:00am

City News
0
0

Windsor’s Ward 5 will host the third of ten ward meetings to be held across the city.

Ward 5 Councillor Ed Sleiman will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, and while the focus will be on Ward 5, all are welcome to attend.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30pm

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message