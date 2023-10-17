Ward 5 Community Meeting Wednesday Night
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 17th, 2023, 9:00am
Windsor’s Ward 5 will host the third of ten ward meetings to be held across the city.
Ward 5 Councillor Ed Sleiman will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration at the Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, and while the focus will be on Ward 5, all are welcome to attend.
The meeting gets underway at 6:30pm
