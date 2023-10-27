Mostly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Mainly CloudyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
14 °C
57 °F		RainSun
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Walkerville Brewery Wins Gold At The 2023 Canada Beer Cup

Friday October 27th, 2023, 8:00am

Local News
0
0

Photo credit: Walkerville Brewery; Matt Shaheen

Walkerville Brewery took home a gold medal at the 2023 Canada Beer Cup for their Imperial Stout.

“We’re truly thrilled to have won Gold for our Imperial Stout for the second year in a row at the Canada Beer Cup!” said Ian Gourlay, partner at the brewery “We’re very proud of our team of brewers who continue to brew nationally recognized beers”.

The Canada Beer Cup is a “national competition celebrating independently owned and operated breweries across Canada. It showcases quality and innovation in craft beer from coast to coast to coast.” Beer from all over Canada are evaluated by top international judges in 67 modernized beer styles in 11 categories.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message