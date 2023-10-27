Walkerville Brewery Wins Gold At The 2023 Canada Beer Cup

Walkerville Brewery took home a gold medal at the 2023 Canada Beer Cup for their Imperial Stout.

“We’re truly thrilled to have won Gold for our Imperial Stout for the second year in a row at the Canada Beer Cup!” said Ian Gourlay, partner at the brewery “We’re very proud of our team of brewers who continue to brew nationally recognized beers”.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Canada Beer Cup is a “national competition celebrating independently owned and operated breweries across Canada. It showcases quality and innovation in craft beer from coast to coast to coast.” Beer from all over Canada are evaluated by top international judges in 67 modernized beer styles in 11 categories.