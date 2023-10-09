Partly CloudyNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
13 °C
55 °F		SunnyWed
16 °C
61 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
15 °C
59 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Visit A Lakeshore Fire Station Wednesday

Monday October 9th, 2023, 10:41am

Lakeshore
0
0

The Lakeshore Fire Department is inviting residents to attend the Fire Prevention Week Open Houses at all five local fire stations on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023.

These Open Houses will give attendees the chance to learn fire prevention, meet local firefighters, and check out firetrucks and equipment.

Fire Prevention Week Open Houses will take place at:

  • Station 1 - 1031 County Road 22, Emeryville
  • Station 2 - 1465 Lakeshore Road 203, Maidstone
  • Station 3 - Headquarters – 592 St. Charles Street, Belle River
  • Station 4 - 2095 County Road 31, Ruscom
  • Station 5 - 6400 Main Street, Comber

They run from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message