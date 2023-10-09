Visit A Lakeshore Fire Station Wednesday

The Lakeshore Fire Department is inviting residents to attend the Fire Prevention Week Open Houses at all five local fire stations on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023.

These Open Houses will give attendees the chance to learn fire prevention, meet local firefighters, and check out firetrucks and equipment.

Fire Prevention Week Open Houses will take place at:

Station 1 - 1031 County Road 22, Emeryville

Station 2 - 1465 Lakeshore Road 203, Maidstone

Station 3 - Headquarters – 592 St. Charles Street, Belle River

Station 4 - 2095 County Road 31, Ruscom

Station 5 - 6400 Main Street, Comber

They run from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.