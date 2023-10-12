UWindsor’s 120th Convocation Underway

More than 1,600 students will cross the stage at the Toldo Lancer Centre this Thursday and Friday for the 120th University of Windsor convocation.

“Convocation serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential within our university community,” said University of Windsor Registrar Ray Darling. “As knowledge creators, learners, teachers, innovators, supporters and advocates, our collective journey is marked by stories of dedication, growth and achievement.

During the ceremonies, the Governor General’s Gold Medals were awarded to Mitchell DiPasquale and Ehsan Ur Rahman Mohammed for achieving the highest academic standard. To receive this honour, the award committee examines not only the academic average of the graduate but also other academic indicators like scholarships, publications and research.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Also during this convocation, University of Windsor Mechanical, Automotive and Materials Engineering professor Ahmet Alpas and Electrical and Computer Engineering professor Jonathan Wu were recognized as the 2023 Distinguished University Professors.

The honour is intended to recognize faculty at the rank of professor who have distinguished achievements in teaching and an international reputation for scholarship or creative or professional accomplishment.