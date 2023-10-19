UWindsor Master Of Sport Management And Leadership Named Best In Canada

The University of Windsor’s Master of Sport Management and Leadership hasbeen named the best graduate program in sports business in all of Canada.

The recently released yearly ranking by SportBusiness, a global consulting and analysis firm which puts out a leading trade publication in the field, says the UWindsor program is not only the best in Canada, but among the best in the world.

“We are proud of these results and continuing to be recognized with the elite company of programs around the world,” said Terry Eddy, the faculty’s graduate admissions co-ordinator and an associate professor in the program. “Our program offers internship opportunities and independent research projects that provide a gateway to the industry by balancing theory and practice,” Dr. Eddy said. “This international recognition validates our approach to giving students a career-focused education in sport management and leadership.”

For the ratings, SportBusiness surveys graduates and course leaders. Rankings are based on such factors as the quality of teaching, quality of curriculum, return on investment, industry networks, and extracurricular initiatives. It also looks at the employability of graduates.