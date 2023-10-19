Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

UWindsor Master Of Sport Management And Leadership Named Best In Canada

Thursday October 19th, 2023, 4:49pm

University
0
0

The University of Windsor’s Master of Sport Management and Leadership hasbeen named the best graduate program in sports business in all of Canada.

The recently released yearly ranking by SportBusiness, a global consulting and analysis firm which puts out a leading trade publication in the field, says the UWindsor program is not only the best in Canada, but among the best in the world.

“We are proud of these results and continuing to be recognized with the elite company of programs around the world,” said Terry Eddy, the faculty’s graduate admissions co-ordinator and an associate professor in the program. “Our program offers internship opportunities and independent research projects that provide a gateway to the industry by balancing theory and practice,” Dr. Eddy said. “This international recognition validates our approach to giving students a career-focused education in sport management and leadership.”

For the ratings, SportBusiness surveys graduates and course leaders. Rankings are based on such factors as the quality of teaching, quality of curriculum, return on investment, industry networks, and extracurricular initiatives. It also looks at the employability of graduates.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message