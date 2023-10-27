Mostly CloudyNow
Update On Cyber Attacks At Regional Hospitals

Friday October 27th, 2023, 12:17pm

Health
0
0

Local hospitals continue to work around the clock to restore systems following a recent cybersecurity incident.

It was Monday that Bluewater Health, Chatham Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital systems were taken offline.

Officials say that leading third-party cybersecurity experts have been engaged, and they continue to investigate. They expect to have updates related to the restoration of the systems in the upcoming week.

“We understand the impact this incident is having on members of our community, including patients and our employees and professional staff, and deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. We want to thank everyone for their patience during this time,” a joint statement said.

They also say that police have been engaged as part of a criminal investigation.

