There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 6th To October 8th
Friday October 6th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
6
October
Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Friday
6
October
Friday
6
October
Café Concert: J.C. Bach’s London
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
7
October
Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy
Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
7
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Downtown Windsor
Saturday
7
October
Saturday
7
October
SCRABBLE CLUB
Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
7
October
Pumpkin Painting at FRANK
FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
7
October
Free For All Walls: Part Art Part Party
WindsorEats
Saturday
7
October
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu Windsor Plaza
Sunday
8
October
Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing
Leamington Fairgrounds
Sunday
8
October
Pumpkin Painting at FRANK
FRANK Brewing Co.
