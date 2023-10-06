CloudyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 6th To October 8th

Friday October 6th, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
6
October

Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Friday
6
October

Brewing for comedy PROSHOW: Annette Mullaney at Windsor Comedy Club

Craftheads
Friday
6
October

Café Concert: J.C. Bach’s London

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
7
October

Amateur Hour Comedy Open Mic Presented By BrewingForComedy

Craft Heads Brewing Co.
Saturday
7
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Downtown Windsor
Saturday
7
October

Brewing for comedy PROSHOW: Annette Mullaney at Windsor Comedy Club

Craftheads
Saturday
7
October

SCRABBLE CLUB

Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
7
October

Pumpkin Painting at FRANK

FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
7
October

Free For All Walls: Part Art Part Party

WindsorEats
Saturday
7
October

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu Windsor Plaza
Sunday
8
October

Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing

Leamington Fairgrounds
Sunday
8
October

Pumpkin Painting at FRANK

FRANK Brewing Co.

