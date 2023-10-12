Shots Fired In Amherstburg

The Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment is looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an ongoing shots fired investigation.

Police say just after 12:00am on October 12th, 2023, officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 200 block of Hawthorne Cresent. Through investigation, officers determined that several shots were fired at a home. There were no known physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage – particularly those who live in the 200 or 300 block of Hawthorne Cres. and the surrounding residential area – are asked to check for video evidence between 10:00pm and 11:59pm on October 11th, 2023.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherstburg Criminal Investigation Division at 519-736-8559 ext. 230. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.