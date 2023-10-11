Several Roads Closed Due To Ongoing Cabana Construction
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 11th, 2023, 9:46am
Several side roads will be closed as part of the ongoing Cabana Road improvements until December.
The latest work requires grade levelling from nearby access roads and will mean closing four roads at Cabana Road.
Road closed signs will be in place at:
- Randolph Avenue
- Rankin Avenue
- Charlevoix Avenue
- Roxborough Avenue
The closures of these side streets at Cabana Road are due to potential safety concerns with the grade difference.
