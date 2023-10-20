Second Phase Of Adjustments For Bright Lights Windsor Begins

Bright Lights Windsor set up continues.

Additions to the perimeter fencing will be installed this weekend enclosing the west side of the park running along the Ouellette Avenue/Tecumseh Road intersection to the Ouellette overpass and will block off the west side of the pathway that runs by the replica warplanes monument.

These changes are in addition to the first phase of adjustments that began earlier this month.