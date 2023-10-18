Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Santa Claus Parade Returns To Downtown Windsor

Wednesday October 18th, 2023, 10:47am

Christmas
0
0

The Santa Claus Parade is returning to Downtown Windsor  on December 2nd, 2023, at 6:00pm.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the Windsor Santa Claus Parade. The parade, which has been held on Wyandotte Street for the last few years, will now twinkle and shine through a nostalgic route from Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive, and then proceed on Riverside Drive to Caron Avenue. Staging will take place on Ouellette Avenue, between Erie Street and Wyandotte Street, and destaging on Caron Avenue.

“The Santa Claus Parade has always been a beacon of joy and unity for our community,” said said DWBIA Executive Director Debi Croucher. “Its return to the downtown this year is a heartwarming homecoming, reigniting the festive spirit in the heart of Windsor. We invite everyone to join us on this 55th anniversary of the parade.

“The downtown area has such vibrant energy and historical charm,” she added, “and it provides a perfect backdrop for this beloved tradition. The return of the Santa Claus Parade to its original route is our gift to the community, a way to reignite the spirit of the holiday season in the heart of our beautiful city.”

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino added, “The return of the beloved Santa Claus Parade downtown will bring joy and warmth to our streets, fostering a sense of togetherness that is more important now than ever before. Its revival signifies a step towards reclaiming the vibrancy and spirit of our downtown, and I am committed to ensuring that this year’s parade is not only a celebration of the holiday season but a testament to our unwavering community spirit.”

To make this event even more special, The Windsor Parade Corporation is inviting local businesses, groups, and individuals to be a part of the parade and create a float that will dazzle and delight attendees of all ages. Those interested in participating and contributing to the magic of the parade are encouraged to download an application form which can be found at www.windsorparade.org.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message