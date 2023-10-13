Red Frogs Support Network Program Downtown Called A Success

A new effort downtown to enhance the safety and well-being of those engaging in the city’s nightlife, the Red Frogs Support Network is being called a success in providing an essential harm reduction service.

The project, which unfolded bi-weekly on September 2nd, 16th, and 30th, aimed to mitigate the potential negative impacts of the party culture and ensure a safe environment for all.

Over the course of three nights, the Red Frogs team distributed 1,480 food items and 135 litres of water, offering a safe space, hydration, and nourishment to those navigating the downtown nightlife. The project not only catered to the physical well-being of participants but also provided a sober and trustworthy presence, ensuring that non-emergency situations were effectively managed without burdening local Emergency Response Personnel.

“The Red Frogs initiative has demonstrated that a compassionate, proactive approach to harm reduction is not only possible but incredibly impactful,” said DWBIA Executive Director, Debi Croucher. “The DWBIA is immensely proud to have been part of this project, which has undoubtedly made a positive difference in our downtown core.”

“The success of the Red Frogs Support Network in our city is a testament to what can be achieved when communities come together with a unified goal,” City Councillor Renaldo Agostino agreed. He too recognizes and appreciates the invaluable service provided by the Red Frogs, ensuring our nightlife remains vibrant while safeguarding the well-being of downtown residents and visitors.

The Red Frogs’ harm reduction prevention strategies, which include offering a safe space for people to find calm from escalating situations, while also providing water and snacks to mitigate the effects of alcohol consumption, have proven to be effective in keeping non-emergency situations under control.